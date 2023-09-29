Kiev loses over 50 servicemen in Russian strike on Ukrainian assault groups

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. More than 50 service members of Ukraine’s national guard and the armed forces, deployed in the Serebryanskoye forestry zone, were killed in a Russian strike, the chief spokesman for Russia’s battlegroup Tsentr has told TASS.

"As a result of well-coordinated actions of battlegroup Tsentr’s units, artillery fire and strikes performed by ground attack aircraft and the army aviation, assault groups of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade and the 5th National Guard Brigade have been hit in the Serebryanskoye forestry area of the Krasny Liman direction," the head of Battlegroup Tsentr’s press service, Alexander Savchuk said.

"The enemy lost over 50 servicemen and an armored personnel carrier," Savchuk added.

According to his information, air defense crews of the battlegroup shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian armed forces. In the course of counterbattery warfare, around 15 artillery positions were located and suppressed. One 122mm mortar was destroyed.