Russian air defense forces destroy 19 drones over Black Sea, Crimea — top brass

"On the night of September 20, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on Russian soil with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Air defense forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea and the Republic of Crimes and three more over the Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol regions," the ministry said.