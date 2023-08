MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on the departure and arrival of airplanes have been introduced at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, the airport’s press service told TASS.

"For reasons beyond the airport's control, temporary restrictions on the arrivals and departures have been introduced at Vnukovo," the press service said.

For safety reasons, starting from 10:26 a.m. Moscow time some flights have been diverted to other Moscow airports, it added.