MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces hit the 13th and the 95th air assault brigades in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic, while advancing toward Krasny Liman, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday.

According to him, more than 40 Ukrainian service members were eliminated, with three armored personnel carriers and two pickups destroyed in the Russian artillery attack.