ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Russian forces have prepared very well for Ukraine’s military offensive in the Zaporozhye Region, the region’s Acting Governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.

"Our heightened anxiety has resulted in our being very well prepared," he said. "As for the section in my area of responsibility, I can say that we have prepared so well that the enemy has not advanced by even a meter," he stressed.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces have been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4, suffering losses in manpower and hardware. On June 6, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated that over three days, Russian forces had repelled all attempts of the "long-promised offensive" by the Ukrainian army, with Ukraine’s losses amounting to 3,715 people. President Vladimir Putin also stressed that the Ukrainian armed forces had not achieved success in any direction.