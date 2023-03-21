Russia, China to continue coordination on African, Latin American topics — statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will continue coordination on issues related to Africa and Latin America, according to the joint statement signed by Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The sides will strengthen contacts and coordination on issues related to African states, preserve the favorable and healthy atmosphere of international cooperation in Africa, support the efforts of African nations aimed at the independent resolution of problem of the continent, make contribution to the common course of peace and development on the African continent," the document says.

The two countries will also continue "the practice of consultations on issues linked with Latin America," it notes. Moscow and Beijing will "pay attention to strengthening mutual contacts and dialogue in the development of bilateral relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries, will continue to promote stability and prosperity in the region," it says.