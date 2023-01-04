Five people killed, 15 injured in Ukrainian artillery strike on Vasilyevka — official

MELITOPOL, January 4. /TASS/. Five people were killed and 15 more injured as a result of shelling of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region by the Ukrainian armed forces on Wednesday afternoon, four emergency workers are among those wounded, the region’s Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"According to preliminary reports, five people were killed and 15 suffered various wounds as a result of artillery strikes on the peaceful town of Vasilyevka by the Ukrainian armed formations. Among those wounded were four employees of the Emergencies Ministry. One of the rescue workers is in critical condition," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Balitsky, the situation remains tense, as "shelling has not creased, while all the emergency services are working to help people."

"The Kiev regime’s cynicism goes beyond the boundaries as a residential neighborhood has been destroyed, local civilians have been affected and rescue workers have been pulling people out from under the rubble," he added.

Earlier in the day, the acting governor said that more than ten people have been injured as a result of a Ukrainian strike. Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the ‘We are Together with Russia’ movement, said that two people were killed in the shelling of the town.