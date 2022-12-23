Russian ministry lists journalists Andrey Kolesnikov, Gleb Pyanykh as foreign agents

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday listed Andrey Kolesnikov, a former editor at Novaya Gazeta, Gleb Pyanykh, a journalist, and Svetlana Gannushkina, head of the Civic Assistance rights group, as foreign agents, according to the ministry’s website.

Journalist Anastasia Zhvik and four organization have also been added to the foreign agents list.

As a reason for the listing, the ministry cited Article 7 of the federal law On Control of the Activities of Persons That Are Under Foreign Influence.

It was reported at the start of December that the ministry published a unified list of foreign agents in Russia to replace four lists that existed before. Also, a list of individuals that are associated with foreign agents is being created. An affiliated person is a person that is a member of an organ in an entity or nongovernmental group that are designated as foreign agents or a person that is a founder, member, participant or head of such organizations.