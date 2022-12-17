HIMARS attack kills three civilians in LPR’s Schastye

LUGANSK, December 17. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed and another five suffered wounds in a shelling attack on the city of Schastye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), which involved a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said in a statement on Saturday.

"According to updated information, an attack on the city of Schastye, which involved a US-made M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launcher (with the enemy firing three M31 GMLRS rockets), killed three civilians and left five people wounded. Four homes were destroyed," the statement reads.