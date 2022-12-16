Solid defense lines created near Kakhovka Reservoir — DPR Militia

DONETSK, December 17. /TASS/. Solid defense lines have been created near the Kakhovka Reservoir, a water reservoir on the Dnieper River in the Zaporozhye Region, a serviceman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) militia said.

"The defense lines are excellent. They have trench shelters, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers - everything that one may need to defend a position," the serviceman said on Friday.

"The enemy will not be able to break through these lines. The coastline is under our reliable protection," he added.

Last month, the Russian Guard’s artillery thwarted a new attempt by the Ukrainian military to move to the left bank of the Dnieper River and the Kakhovka Reservoir, the Guard’s press office told TASS on November 28. In all, the Russian Guard’s artillery knocked out over 120 Ukrainian targets and foiled the activity of two operators of unmanned aerial vehicles, the press office said.