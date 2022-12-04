Naro-Fominsk small missile ship to float out on December 9 - source

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Naro-Fominsk Kalibr-NK cruise missile carrier of project 21631 (Buyan-M-class) will float out on December 9, a defense industry source told TASS.

"It is planned to float out the Naro-Fominsk ship on December 9," the source said.

TASS did not obtain an official confirmation of the report.

Earlier, the press service of the Baltic Fleet reported that the Grad Buyan-M-class small missile ship of the same project was going through state trials. A source told TASS that it would join the fleet in late December.

The project 21631 ships have a displacement of 950 tons and develop a speed of 25 knots. The warships are armed with Kalibr missiles, 100 mm A-190 artillery gun, Gibka launchers for antiaircraft Igla missiles, and Duet AK-630-2 artillery complex.