Ramzan Kadyrov announces ‘interesting surprise’ for Ukrainian militias

GROZNY, September 12. /TASS/. Fighters of the "Akhmat" team have prepared an "interesting surprise" for Ukrainian forces, head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel Monday.

"The ‘Akhmat’ special operations team, led by dear brother […] Sultan Rashayev, carries out the denazification of Ukraine around the clock. Our fighters have prepared an interesting surprise to the Ukrainian militias, which will be known soon. I will not reveal the cards yet," he said.

According to Kadyrov, all actions of the fighters are planned precisely - without setbacks or emergencies. The head of Chechnya noted that the special military operation proceeds successfully in the area of responsibility of Chechen forces, thanks to bravery and heroism of Chechen fighters, as well as streamlined cooperation with the joint forces.