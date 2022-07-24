Russia adds Bahamas, Guernsey, Isle of Man to list of unfriendly countries and territories

MOSCOW, JULY 24./TASS/. The Russian government has added the Bahamas, Guernsey and the Isle of Man to the list of unfriendly states and territories subject to retaliatory economic measures, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports on Sunday.

"The government has expanded the list of foreign states and territories that commit unfriendly actions against Russia, Russian companies and citizens. The list includes the islands of Guernsey and Man (British Crown dependency - TASS), which supported the sanctions imposed by the UK against Russia, Russian citizens and companies, as well as the Bahamas, which imposed a ban on any transactions with the Bank of Russia, the Russian Finance Ministry and a number of credit institutions of the Russian Federation," it said.

In response to Western sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 5 allowed to pay foreign currency debts to "unfriendly" countries in rubles. According to the decree, debtor companies or the state itself can open an account in Russian banks in the name of a foreign creditor and transfer payments to it in rubles at exchange rate of the Bank of Russia on the day of payment. Creditors from countries that have not imposed sanctions can receive payment in euros or dollars if the Russian debtor receives special permission for it.

The list of unfriendly countries also includes the United States and Canada, the EU states, the UK (including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar), Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, and also Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan (considered a territory of China, but ruled by its own administration since 1949). The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

The Russian government has another list of unfriendly foreign states, which concerns retaliatory measures regarding the activity of diplomatic missions. The US and the Czech Republic were put on this list in May 2021. Greece, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia were added on July 22.