Three Ukrainian citizens killed in Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Belgorod

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Three citizens of Ukraine and one Russian citizen were among people killed in the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Belgorod on Sunday morning, according to Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"According to our current data, four people have died. One of them is a Russian citizen, three are citizens of Ukraine. So, the government of Ukraine is killing Ukrainian citizens on the territory of Russia. This is absolute peak cynicism," Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the governor reported that a series of loud noises was heard in Belgorod on Sunday morning. Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian air defense systems destroyed in the air three Tochka-U ballistic missiles with cluster munitions launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards Belgorod, fragments of one of Ukrainian missiles fell on a residential building in the city.