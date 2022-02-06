Russia reports 180,071 new coronavirus cases - crisis center

MOSCOW, February 6./TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Russia grew by 180,071 in the past 24 hours, amounting to 12,810,118 overall, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

The relative growth rate is 1.4%. As many as 12,749 coronavirus patients were hospitalized across Russia in the past 24 hours, which is 29.3 % less than the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The decline in hospitalizations was seen in 71 regions, it said. Meanwhile, 13 regions saw a growth in hospitalizations. One more region showed the same hospitalization figures.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 59,583 in the past 24 hours against 60,507 the day earlier, amounting to 10,569,271 overall, the crisis center said.

According to data from the crisis center, the share of recoveries has declined to 82.5% from the total number of coronavirus infections.

Deaths

The number of coronavirus fatalities across Russia grew by 661 in the past 24 hours, amounting overall to 335,414, the center reported. The day earlier, Russia reported 714 coronavirus deaths.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) decreased to 2.62%, according to the crisis center.

Moscow records

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 18,856 in the Russian capital city in the past 24 hours, against 22,444 cases the day earlier, crisis center reported.

The relative growth was 0.8%. Overall, Moscow reports 2,495,891 coronavirus cases. As many as 81 patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 82 the day earlier, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 39,434. As many as 13,022 coronavirus patients recovered in the latest 24-hour period.