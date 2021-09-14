Foreign Ministry confirms reports of massive evidence of US’ meddling in Russian elections

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Media reports claiming that Moscow is in possession of a large amount of evidence regarding the intervention of US intelligence agencies and IT companies in the Russian elections is correct, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday.

"The information, reported in the Kommersant article is true," the diplomat noted.

On Tuesday, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing a diplomatic source, that Russia has a ‘colossal amount’ of unreleased information regarding US intervention in the Russian elections.

Earlier, Zakharova pointed out that, according to the Russian national IT watchdog, IP addresses, associated with the ‘Smart Vote’ app technical support are mostly located in the US, adding that its developers have connections to the Pentagon.