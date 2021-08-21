Russia to respond robustly, appropriately to US sanctions over Navalny - diplomat

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. US provocations related to the events surrounding blogger Alexey Navalny prove that Washington is unwilling to face reality, as it is useless to put pressure on Russia, and the response to sanctions will be rough and appropriate, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"Once again the provocation, which was set up by Western intelligence agencies in the alleged poisoning of A. Navalny along with the threats to companies engaged in the nearly completed project Nord Stream 2, is in use. This looks pathetic and doomed, demonstrating Washington’s inability to abandon its arrogant rudeness and unwillingness to face reality, knowing in advance that it is useless to put pressure on Russia and that our response, as always, will be robust and appropriate," the statement says.

"US sanctions go against the spirit of agreements"

New US sanctions slapped on Russia go against the spirit of agreements reached by Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at the summit in Geneva on June 16, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"Contrary to the spirit of the Geneva summit and the agreements between the presidents, Washington imposes new sanctions on Russia under spurious pretexts in the current troublesome time, which requires our counties to expand cooperation and coordination in the international arena. It is being done in the wake of the US largest foreign policy failure in Afghanistan, fraught with unpredictable repercussions," she stressed.