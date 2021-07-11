Russia reports over 25,000 daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 25,033 over the past day, reaching 5,783,333, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

In relative terms, the number of new cases grew by 0.43%.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,410 over the past day. Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg registered 2,007 new COVID-19 cases. Some 2,511 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 525 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 430 in the Voronezh Region, 425 in the Sverldovsk Region and 408 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

In relative terms, the Russian capital’s COVID-19 incidence rose by 0.38%.

Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg registered 2,007 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a record high since January 31, while the city’s total caseload has hit 489,928 since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, 440,112 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Deaths

Russia confirmed 749 COVID-19 deaths versus 752 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 143,000.

In relative terms, the death toll remained at 2.47%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past day 29 COVID-19 deaths were registered in the Nizhny Novgorod and Irkutsk Regions, 21 in the Krasnodar Region and Penza Region, 20 in the Rostov Region, 19 in the Moscow Region and the Republic of Buryatia.

Over the past day, some 110 people died in Moscow, bringing the total death toll to 23,648. The death toll in St. Petersburg surged by 103 to 17,495.

Recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 17,382 and the total number of recoveries hit 5,200,219.

The share of recovered patients dropped to 89.9% of the total case tally.

In particular, over the past day 1,759 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 417 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 402 in the Sverlovsk Region, 349 in the Voronezh Region and 299 in the Perm Region.

As many as 6,835 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, while a total of 1,228,601 patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. Currently, some 176,989 people are receiving treatment in Moscow. The number of recoveries in St. Petersburg climbed by 975 to 468,969.