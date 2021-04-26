Human rights commissioner requests Navalny’s medical examinations since March 24

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Alexey Navalny was repeatedly visited by civilian medics in detention between March 24 and April 2021, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova told TASS Monday, adding that she personally reviewed the results of his examinations.

"Due to numerous media inquiries, I’ve requested and received all conclusions of civilian (non-Penitentiary Service) medics who examined Alexey Navalny, reviewed them," she said. "Between March 24 and April 20, 2021, Navalny was regularly visited by civilian medics: a roentgenologist, a neural surgeon, a nephrologist, a gastroenterologist and others. The provided materials include analyses, expert conclusions of the Vladimir Region clinical hospitals, written conclusions of civilian medics," Moskalkova disclosed.

Navalny, previously twice sentenced to suspended prison terms, was apprehended over multiple probation violations on January 17. On February 2, a court replaced his suspended sentenced with real imprisonment. He is currently in custody in the Penal Colony number 2 in the Vladimir Region.

On April 5, Navalny was transferred to the colony’s medical unit with symptoms of a respiratory condition. According to the Penitentiary Service Vladimir Region Directorate, he was transferred to general detention on April 9 due to improved health. Medical examinations did not reveal coronavirus infection, the Service said. A medical commission has ruled his health to be satisfactory. However, on April 19, the Directorate disclosed that medics made a decision to transfer Navalny to a hospital for inmates.