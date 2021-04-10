Attempts to discredit Sputnik V vaccine will intensify - expert

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The campaign to discredit the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V launched in the West will build momentum but it will not be able to undermine positions of the pharmaceutical, the board chairman of the Foundation for the Support and Development of the International Discussion Club Valdai, Andrei Bystritsky, told TASS.

"Attempts to prejudice the vaccine will continue but since it relies on facts and fairly sound evidence of its efficiency, this will not make possible to indeed ruin or undermine its position. On the contrary, its positions will become stronger, despite all these attacks," the expert said.

There are no signs indicating that attempts to play with vaccine on the political stage will stop, Bystritsky noted. The discrediting campaign will build up only and one should be ready to that. There are forces driven by political, commercial and other interests that will make use of this, the expert noted.

The vaccine shows itself well, has numerous obvious advantages, and is among the top global coronavirus vaccines, Bystritsky said. "Nevertheless, attempts to play on this field will take place because the opinion of the expert medical community is one thing and the internal political struggle in certain countries or the attention at the international stage is a different thing," he noted.

"Therefore, the struggle will continue on the one side but it will be very difficult, on the other side, to seriously undermine positions of Russian vaccines, not merely the Sputnik V but others as well, because everything is done scrupulously, responsibly and highly rationally," the expert said.