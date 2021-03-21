Russia reports 2% fewer COVID-19 weekly cases than previous week

MOSCOW, March 21. / TASS /. Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by 66,261 over seven days, 2.3% fewer than a week earlier, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The number of those recovered on March 15-21 again exceeded the number of the infected, some 74,266 people recovered this week, the crisis center stated. The share of recoveries climbed from 91% to 91.3% of the infected.

The number of so-called active cases (patients who are receiving treatment at the moment) dropped by 10,945, to 292,444, the country’s record low since October 16 last year.

From March 15 to 21, the crisis center recorded some 2,940 deaths from COVID-19, which is not much fewer than a week earlier when 2,996 people died. In relative terms, the mortality rate amid the decline in the COVID-19 incidence continued growing and rose from 2.1% to 2.13%.