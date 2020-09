MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The highest voter turnout in the early elections of top officials in the Russian regions on September 11 and September 12 was recorded in the Jewish Autonomous Region, Chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said on Sunday.

"The lowest turnout - 15.94% was recorded in the Irkutsk Region and the highest turnout was in the Jewish Autonomous Region - 57.89%," Pamfilova said at the CEC information center.