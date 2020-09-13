Russian serviceman injured in Syria dies in Moscow hospital

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Sergeant of the Guards Mikhail Milshin, who was seriously injured in a roadside bomb blast in Syria on August 18, died in a Moscow hospital, a medical source told TASS on Sunday.

"Milshin was transferred to the Burdenko hospital in critical condition, and was connected to a lung ventilator," the source said. "Regretfully, the serviceman passed away."

An improvised roadside bomb exploded 15 km from the city of Deir ez-Zor when a Russian military convoy was returning to its base after a humanitarian mission on August 18. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, a military adviser in the rank of a major-general was killed while two servicemen were wounded.