Russian Prime Minister to report initiatives of Far East residents to President

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 16. /TASS/. Initiatives presented by residents of the Far East will be reported to President Vladimir Putin after the return from trip to the region, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told reporters on Sunday.

"There were lots of initiatives and I will report them to the Russian President after arrival," Mishustin said.

The President said earlier development of the Far East is among top priorities of the Russian state policy, the Prime Minister added.

"We met doctors, teachers, businessmen and enthusiasts during our presence here, in the Far East. All of them love their region, want to make it better, so that it is comfortable here, the youth come here, stay, study, run business and deal with development of the Far East," Mishustin said.