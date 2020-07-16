Moscow court arrests four more suspects in newborn trade case

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court arrested three more people involved in the case of trading in toddlers of surrogate mothers, while putting the fourth under house arrest, court spokeswoman Irina Morozova told TASS.

The newly arrested include a gynecologist, an interpreter and a surrogate motherhood center CEO.

"The court satisfied the request of the investigation, and put Roman Yemashev, Vladislav Melnikov and Kirill Anisimov into custody, and put Tatiana Blinova under house arrest. All suspects will remain in custody until September 14," the spokeswoman said.

Previously, the court arrested four more gynecologists within this case.

The case

The criminal case was initiated in January this year, after a newborn boy body was discovered in a settlement in the Moscow Region. The case, initially classified as involuntary manslaughter, was later classified with charges of higher gravity. The suspects are now charged with several cases of trade in newborns.

According to the investigation, the deceased toddler, born in December 2019, was supervised by a babysitter, along with three more babies, also born by surrogate mothers. The investigation believes that the children stayed there while their biological parents, citizens of foreign states, did the paperwork, including for relocation of children abroad.

The preliminary forensic examination indicates that the toddler died from Sudden infant death syndrome. The investigators requested all relevant documents from the law firm that led the surrogate motherhood programs. The remaining three toddlers were taken away and put to a local infant hospital.