Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens who celebrate Easter

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens who celebrate Easter on April 19, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The Great holiday of Easter fills people's hearts with joy and hope, with faith in the all-conquering power of life, in the triumph of goodness, love and justice. These enduring ideals and values hold our people together and help us withstand difficult trials," the congratulation says.

The head of state noted that "today, as at all times, the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations direct their selfless services to strengthening the spiritual and moral foundations of society, increasing the historical and cultural heritage of Russia." They participate in the upbringing of the younger generation, and the strengthening of the institution of the family, he noted.

Putin stressed "the great and highly sought social charitable activities of Christian religious organizations, their support of volunteers and all caring people who are sincerely eager to help others.".