{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia reveals when nukes can be used and Putin, Xi may meet in Uzbekistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Izvestia: Senior diplomat says Russia could use nukes only in response to attack

In an interview with Izvestia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow could use nuclear weapons only if it is attacked: "for self-defense in an emergency." Commenting on US attempts to force China into talks on nuclear weapons control, he rejected this move as counterproductive, since both bilateral and multilateral cooperation in this sphere should envisage joint efforts seeking mutually acceptable results, he said. However, unlike the dialogue on the New START treaty, Russia and the United States had almost run out of ways to promote nuclear disarmament further bilaterally, the senior Russian diplomat said.

Read also
Moscow cautions US, NATO against rhetoric entertaining possibility of nuclear war

Though the risk of a nuclear war is high amid the current turbulence, it should not be inflated artificially either, Ryabkov warned. According to him, the inadmissibility of any war between nuclear powers is not only relevant, but the postulate is even more acute now that the Ukrainian crisis, which he blamed on the Kiev regime and its Western patrons, has escalated. The deputy foreign minister also described as highly dangerous NATO’s destructive course towards ignoring Russia’s red lines and getting involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and called for efforts to prevent any further escalation.

Furthermore, any future prisoner swaps between Russia and the United States public is similarly inadmissible, Ryabkov told Izvestia. He said Moscow had repeatedly called on Washington to respect the rules of low-key diplomacy so as not to hamper the professional work of relevant agencies in both countries. He pointed to the successful exchange recently involving Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko and US citizen Trevor Reed and said the United States would hopefully refrain from leaning towards propaganda and act responsibly here.

 

Kommersant: UN chief skeptical about future Russia-Ukraine relations

Wrapping up his tour to Lvov, Odessa, Chisinau and Istanbul last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he did not expect peace on Ukrainian soil any time soon and that it was too early for the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to meet. Meanwhile, the United Nations has been focusing on fulfilling the second part of the Ukrainian grain deal that envisages Russian food and fertilizer exports to the global market. This is an issue that seems more feasible to address.

On August 18, when Guterres was joined by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Lvov with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, the Turkish media started spreading reports alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky could meet in the foreseeable future. However, there has been no confirmation of such an opportunity, with such claims increasingly being refuted.

The Joint Coordination Center is currently the only platform for contacts between Russian and Ukrainian officials. And the contacts look peculiar, UN officials told Kommersant. There has been no direct communication between representatives of Russia and Ukraine who either talk via UN officials or resort to the mediation of their Turkish counterparts. However, Russian and Ukrainian inspectors have been sharing motorboats to oversee bulk carriers for signs of smuggling.

When asked by a Turkish reporter if he thought the conflict would be solved through diplomacy and handshakes or through the use of bullets and missiles, Guterres said he felt that achieving any peace so far is out of reach, since the conflicting sides still very much differed in their approaches.

The UN chief was skeptical about the chances for the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to meet - a necessity that had been much promoted by the Turkish leader. Guterres said it would take much time and changes in the current situation for such a meeting to become possible. "I think we are not there yet," he concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Putin and Xi could meet at Uzbekistan-hosted SCO summit

President Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could meet at the forthcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to the US media, Beijing is making arrangements for Xi’s first foreign trip since the pandemic started. At this potential tete-a-tete meeting in Samarkand, the two leaders could discuss the situations in Ukraine and around Taiwan.

Samarkand could also become a venue for talks between Central Asian and Middle Eastern leaders. India’s Express reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and even Turkey’s Erdogan could attend the summit in Samarkand.

According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, it may be logical for the leadership of India and Pakistan to participate in the event since both countries are SCO members. What’s more, Indian experts assume that the arrival of so many leaders could contribute to vital bilateral contacts: Modi and Xi, for one, could discuss ways to settle their border dispute.

Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the SCO summit could be a major international event, indeed. However, he said he was unaware if Russia and China could make a statement on Ukraine there. "The Americans certainly would hate having the Chinese army take part in the Vostok drills. However, these will be scheduled joint exercises with China, and the conflict in Ukraine did not play a role here," he said. As for intercontinental missiles being trotted out on Chinese streets, this, he said, was a Russian-style threat aimed at highlighting Beijing’s resolve.

Commenting on the initiative by Deputy Duma Speaker Irina Yarovaya to consider the SCO as a major platform for fighting Nazism, the expert said the SCO was an alliance between different countries, with some of those not involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. And since the bulk of SCO member countries would like to stay aside, for Russia, it would be counterproductive to try and influence this position, he warned. SCO decisions are based on a consensus, and if any country says no, nothing will work, Kashin concluded.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Why Russia could benefit from dropping dollar and euro in commodity trades

Selling natural gas for rubles, a proposal that originally outraged the European Union, hasn’t turned out to be a disadvantage for buyers of Russian commodities. Turkey has volunteered to partially pay for Russian gas in national currencies, and some companies in India and the Middle East have stopped using the dollar and the euro for Russian coal and oil imports.

Alexander Silakov, partner at Business Profile group, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that paying for commodities in dollars and euros could help reduce the impact of foreign exchange volatility in the revenues of Russian exporters. He said the greenback and the euro had become toxic currencies amid unilateral restrictions against Russia, and even though they would maintain the status of global reserve currencies, their role would be diminished.

Friendly trade partners could benefit from transferring settlements to national currencies amid geopolitical tensions and risks being posed by toxic currencies, Mikhail Zeltser, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta. According to him, those Western countries who imposed anti-Russian sanctions had discredited themselves, so the trend of replacing the euro, the dollar, the yen and the British pound would increase both in bilateral economic contacts and in building Russia’s foreign exchange reserves. While the yuan will be a priority in trade with the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East, the share of other national currencies in settlements with Russia’s trade partners would gradually rise, Zeltser said.

Certainly, the currencies of friendly countries are mostly risk assets and quite volatile too, since those are issued by emerging economies. "This is why any inclusion of the lira or the dirham into the National Wealth Fund is highly unlikely or even impossible," Andrey Maslov, an analyst at Finam, told the newspaper. And yet using currencies with a de facto peg to the dollar, such as the Hong Kong dollar or the UAE dirham, could provide a loophole, he said. To him, the yuan could also be used for diversification. Even though the Chinese currency is quite volatile and very much dependent on the country’s domestic policies, it is more stable than most of the other friendly currencies.

 

Vedomosti: Europe panicking over Gazprom’s warning to halt Nord Stream gas supplies for repairs

Spot prices on the European gas market have been on the rise since August 19, when Russia’s gas giant Gazprom announced it would halt gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline for three days due to repair and maintenance at the Portovaya compressor station.

Read also
Gas supplies via Nord Stream will be halted from August 31 for 3 days due to repairs

Kommersant quoted German gas companies’ estimates according to which their aggregate losses between October 1, 2022 and April 1, 2024 would total 32 billion euro. Alexey Grivach, Deputy Director General of the National Energy Security Fund, told Vedomosti that before the energy crisis the sum could cover Germany’s entire gas consumption for 18-24 months. And a loss for German gas importers could be heavier, he warned, since gas was priced at $1,000-1,500 for 1,000 cubic meters. "We are witnessing a rise in spot prices, so it is impossible to assess potential losses," he emphasized.

Though a three-day stoppage would deprive the EU of just 100 million cubic meters of gas, which he said was not much, this is the latest signal that energy security of the entire EU could be at stake over political decisions, the analyst concluded.

And the situation could push spot prices above $2,500 per 1,000 cubic meters, Anton Usov, a managing partner at Kept, said.

Pavel Ikkert, managing partner of the Ikkert & Partners law firm, believes that even though the use of any sanctions could hamper the servicing of the turbine at Portovaya, the EU is not interested in resorting to any restrictions. However, returning the turbine from Germany to Russia has already become a more complicated issue and it would require political decisions from the bloc, the lawyer said.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: UN, Moscow differ on Zaporozhye plant and yuan outshines dollar in Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 19th
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more