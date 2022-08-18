Moscow cautions US, NATO against rhetoric entertaining possibility of nuclear war

MOSCOW, August 18./TASS/. The United States and NATO should understand the danger of anti-Russian rhetoric with a focus on the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We assume that the US and NATO are aware of what the aggressive anti-Russian rhetoric with emphasis on the possibility of using nuclear weapons, which they themselves are ramping up, may lead into," he said.

Nechayev also emphasized that "it is not Russia, but the ruling in the US, UK and the EU liberal-globalist circles that allow themselves to talk about the admissibility of lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons". Earlier this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, some European leaders and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky who they patronize publicly speculated about this, the diplomat reiterated.