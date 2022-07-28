{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia seeks Africa’s support against sanctions and EU eyes visa freeze

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 28th
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office/TASS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen
© Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office/TASS

Izvestia: Russia seeks Africa’s support in sanctions fight

Read also
Lavrov arrives in Ethiopia, last leg of his tour of Africa

Moscow opposes a unipolar world based only on Western interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during his visit to Ethiopia, which concluded the minister's African tour. Demeke Mekonnen, his Ethiopian counterpart, told Izvestia that the ministers discussed the impact of the food crisis on Africa and promised to work together to find a solution.

Mekonnen stressed that "Russia has been supporting the African country for the last hundred years" and is developing cooperation in space, medicine and nuclear technology. "The visit of the Russian colleague was very timely. We had really fruitful discussions. We talked about national, regional, and global topics. We brought up the present food crisis and associated concerns in order to work together to solve this problem," he told Izvestia. In turn, Lavrov said that Russia values "relationship with Ethiopia, which has a long and rich history."

According to the leading researcher at MGIMO Yuri Zinin, Russia now obviously needs to revisit relations with Africa. "There is a foundation for cooperation; it only needs to be developed. The visit of our Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to African countries, in and of itself, clearly proves that our country is coming to accept this direction as one of the most important," the expert specified.

He believes that the countries have the opportunity to collaborate in new sectors such as space, the nuclear industry, technology, and tourism. At the same time, Russian doctors are working in Ethiopia to study and fight pandemics.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Gazprom left without working turbines, and EU without Russian gas

Read also
Price of gas surpasses $2,000 first time since early March

Gas prices in Europe on Wednesday surged to $2,300 per 1,000 cubic meters against the backdrop of reduced supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline. The current volume of pumping through it is at around 20% of its design capacity. If the current scenario continues, the European Union's intentions to fill its underground gas storage facilities (UGS) by 80% by November 1 will fail, experts warned Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Due to the shutdown of another gas compressor turbine, gas throughput via the pipeline was reduced to 31 mln cubic meters of gas, despite the fact that the pipeline can transport up to 167 mln cubic meters of gas. According to Gazprom, Siemens Energy not only delayed the turbine's return from scheduled repairs, but also failed to carry out repairs on faulty line engines.

Experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the EU still has a chance to pump gas before the start of the withdrawal season, but only if pipeline throughput volumes are restored in the next weeks. "A further escalation of the trade war could exacerbate the issue. At the same time, there are technological options for pumping gas through land pipelines and Nord Stream 2, but they are blocked from the European side," department head at Iva Partners Dmitry Alexandrov said. He believes that by doing so, the EU might test their energy system ahead of time, attempting to establish the crucial threshold of minimal consumption volume and maximum price level.

In order to get the required volume of gas to UGS facilities, that would require the remaining two months (August-September) of supplies through the pipeline to remain above 67 mln cubic meters of gas per day, TeleTrade analyst Alexey Fedorov believes. "So, if the current levels of gas pumping through the gas transmission system of Ukraine (about 40-42 mln cubic meters per day) are sustained, and European countries save gas and maintain the level of LNG supplies, then the EU’s UGS facilities can reach the planned reserve levels of 80% by November 1," he said.

 

Vedomosti: Germany once again offers delayed arms supplies to Ukraine

Read also

The German government approved the sale of 100 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, Der Spiegel writes. According to the report, the German arms concern, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), received a request for howitzers back on July 13 initiated by Minister of Economic Affairs from the Green Party Robert Habeck. Ukraine has already received 18 such weapons from Germany and the Netherlands, however, the deliveries of this batch could be delayed, Vedomosti writes.

Representatives of KMW confirmed that the federal government ordered arms for Kiev from the concern, specifying that the terms of the contract are now being discussed with Ukraine. At the same time, the shipment will not be at the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine immediately. The production will take several years, and the project itself is aimed at the long-term strengthening of the Ukrainian army.

The production of 100 howitzers of this type could take about four years, according to RIAC expert Andrey Frolov, which means that there will always be an opportunity to abandon the contract if the situation changes.

Berlin's promises differ greatly from its actions, researcher at the Institute for International Studies at MGIMO Artem Sokolov told Vedomosti. The German authorities have repeatedly declared their support and future arms supplies to Kiev. At the same time, either

the execution of these decisions is hindered by the German bureaucracy, or Ukraine’s Armed Forces receive less assistance than they were promised. The situation with PzH 2000 will unfold according to a similar scenario, Sokolov believes. German enterprises are not interested in supplying Ukrainians with advanced weapons either, since they do not particularly believe in its combat effectiveness and are afraid that their advanced developments will fall into the hands of the Russian army, the newspaper writes.

 

Kommersant: What awaits Russia at the Non-Proliferation Treaty conference

The upcoming conference on the implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), perhaps the most important international security agreement, will be held in an exceptionally tense atmosphere, Kommersant writes. The US and its allies think that Russian soldiers in Ukraine imperil key treaty provisions and increase the possibility of nuclear war. Meanwhile, Russia rejects the allegations and urges that the extremely tough burden of preserving the nonproliferation system not be exacerbated.

Western officials accuse the Russian authorities of raising the risks of nuclear war through rhetoric. In addition, after the outbreak of hostilities, the United States froze any dialogue with Russia on strategic stability, implying that no reduction in arsenals or new agreements should be expected in the near future.

Judging by the commentary of Russia's Embassy in the US, Moscow will defend the position that the operation in Ukraine has nothing to do with the Treaty and that bringing irrelevant topics into the conversation will simply "aggravate an already difficult situation."

Meanwhile, Russian analysts see slightly different issues with the situation. According to a report released on Wednesday by PIR Center experts Vladimir Orlov and Sergey Semenov, these include a deterioration in strategic stability, the growing nuclear arsenals of states armed with nukes, polarized approaches to nuclear disarmament, issues with the Iranian nuke deal, and the sharing of nuclear weapons and sensitive technologies between "friends."

Experts, however, believe that adopting "an unambitious final document, maybe shorter than normal, confirming the validity of the NPT" is still feasible.

 

Izvestia: EU mulls halting visas to Russians

Read also
West running out of measures to put pressure on Russia, Kremlin spokesman says

EU member states are free to raise the issue of banning or restricting the issuance of visas to Russians at any time, the bloc’s permanent mission in Moscow told Izvestia, noting that Brussels has not considered the issue so far. Previously, the European Commission assured the newspaper that this option is not being addressed and that the EU will always offer humanitarian visas.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry recently revealed that Tallinn is considering a proposal to prohibit the issuing of tourist visas to Russians across the entire European Union. The main parties in Finland, a country that provides a transit route to Europe for Russians, also support such a dramatic measure. However, so far, discussion of closing Russians off of Europe has not been translated into an action plan, the newspaper writes.

According to the Finnish Embassy in Moscow, there has been a noticeable increase in applications for Schengen visas in recent weeks.

So far, the probability of all Russians being denied Schengen visas at the EU level is vague, Director of the Center for European Information and Associate Professor of the Department of European Law at MGIMO Nikolai Topornin told Izvestia. "Such a political decision requires the approval of all 27 EU member states. Even today, there are differences on this matter, and it is clear that overcoming them will be extraordinarily tough," he said.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Envoy seeks UN arms embargo on Ukraine and ISS future bleak without Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 27th
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more