Press review: Kazakhstan roots out Nazarbayev-built nepotism and oil may hit $90 a barrel

This week, Moscow is waiting for a written reaction from the United States and NATO to the security guarantee drafts put forward by Russia. Negotiations on this topic took place last week and revealed serious differences on many points. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Kommersant why Moscow is questioning the position of the US and NATO and Russia's demands.

"I think it is clear to anyone that NATO’s expansion project is connected to two geopolitical objectives. The first is to set up a zone of influence and expand it. The second is to look for an enemy. In order to somehow justify this, they are pinning the intention to restore zones of influence on us. When in fact, they themselves seek to establish and expand such zones as much as possible," the deputy foreign minister said. According to him, the domestic conflict in Ukraine was largely a result of the US and the EU attempting to put the country in a position of an artificial choice between the West and Russia. "NATO, by its very nature, cannot exist without an adversary, otherwise the meaning of its existence and expansion is lost," he added.

"NATO’s real policy, the principle of indivisibility of security works only for members of the alliance. And for everyone else, it is divisible," Grushko said, adding "But even in relations between NATO allies, these principles are applied very selectively, depending on political expediency." He recalled the situation around the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Russia’s sale of its S-400 systems to Turkey.

The diplomat said earlier that if Russian demands are rejected by the US and NATO, Moscow will use military-political retaliatory measures. "We are not threatening anyone. We’re cautioning," he told Kommersant, noting that the nature of these military-technical measures will largely depend on "how the situation unfolds, and what military potentials can be used against our interests".

Kommersant: Kazakh ex-leader’s relatives exit key government and business positions following nationwide unrest

Nursultan Nazarbayev's relatives are exiting Kazakhstan’s public sector. Samat Abish, the nephew of the country's first president, was dismissed from the post of Deputy Head of the National Security Committee, and Nazarbayev's three sons-in-law left key posts in major government bodies and large energy companies. According to Kommersant, this large-scale purge indicates the dismantling of the previous power structure built under the first president of the country, but it is not ushering in reforms just yet.

"The purging of state structures, large companies and funds from the Nazarbayev elite and relatives of the Elbasy in the country is viewed favorably in general," the newspaper writes. The leader of the parliamentary faction of the Ak Zhol party Azat Peruashev considers the personnel purge to be a reaction to society's expectations. At the same time, he is convinced that further serious reforms are needed. "The coup attempt has been rebuffed. The fact that people went to what they thought were peaceful rallies in the first days is a sign that there are problems in society. These are the problems involving corruption, social disparity, and injustice. It is clear that there are no ideal states, and in any state, people have something to put forward. But in our case, it has gone beyond certain boundaries," the politician told Kommersant.

"As for the series of resignations, in my opinion, this is a completely uncontested solution for President Tokayev in this situation," Director of the Talap Center of Applied Research Rakhim Oshakbayev told the newspaper. At the same time, the expert highlighted the many problems that have not yet been resolved and the many questions that remain unanswered. "The current situation is calm but fragile," he noted.

Political scientist Eduard Poletaev noted that the actions of the authorities regarding the resignations fit well into public expectations. According to him, society has a certain demand for change.

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of building up military at the border

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with the military on the forthcoming joint Belarusian-Russian exercises. According to him, drills need to be carried out by the allies because of the growing threat from the West and the South. According to him, more than 30,000 military personnel with equipment and weapons are stationed in Poland on the border with Belarus and the Baltic states. Experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Lukashenko is trying to please Russia and mobilize his supporters within the country. In their opinion, a full-scale conflict between Minsk and Kiev should not be expected.