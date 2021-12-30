{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: What awaits Russia’s economy in 2022 and India’s Central Asia clout growing

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 30th
© Alexei Andronov/TASS

Izvestia: Nord Stream 2 fully ready for operation

Nord Stream 2 is fully operational since the second string of the gas pipeline was filled on December 29, it was announced during a videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the president, the launch of the pipeline will resolve the issue of stabilizing prices in the European market. Meanwhile, the German Bundestag told Izvestia that gas from Russia is indispensable for the energy balance of Germany. However, red tape around certification postponed the pipeline's launch.

Read also
Delaying Nord Stream 2 is not problem for Russia, but for European consumers — official

Now both strings of Nord Stream 2 are fully ready for operation, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said. According to the plan and design requirements, the line is filled with 177 mln cubic meters of so-called technical gas.

Despite the project’s technical readiness to be launched, it is hampered by bureaucracy. Thus, following the announcement of the decision to suspend the certification process, the pipeline’s operator - Nord Stream 2 AG - announced that it was taking the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the applicable rules and regulations. That is, to set up a subsidiary company. The company’s press service told Izvestia, their position on this issue has not changed. "Our company is taking this step to comply with applicable rules and regulations. We are not commenting on the details of the procedure, its timing or the impact of the timing on putting the gas pipeline into operation," Nord Stream 2 AG noted.

The Bundestag, Germany’s Federal Parliament, after approving the project at the national level, will transfer the project to the EU level. And this will certainly lead to delays, which can be avoided, said Stefan Keuter, a Bundestag legislator from the Alternative for Germany party in an interview with the newspaper. According to him, Germany needs a stable power supply with baseload power sources, and gas from Russia is indispensable for the country’s energy balance.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: India gains foothold in Central Asia with help from Russia

Russia and India have decided to boost interaction in Central Asia. According to Indian media, a document was signed stipulating in particular that the Indians will be able to supply the former Soviet republics with spare parts for those types of weapons that Russia and India manufacture jointly. Experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta, that Moscow's actions are influenced by the fact that it is not happy with China’s growing influence in the region.

Read also
Russia, India and China summit may take place in the near future — presidential aide

New Delhi’s growing influence in Central Asia affects the confrontation between India and China. Not only did the border dispute between the two powers in the Himalayas escalate, but politicians in India accuse Beijing of arming their everlasting adversary, Pakistan, to the teeth.

This puts Moscow in an awkward position, the newspaper writes. In an interview with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Director of the Center for Strategies and Technologies Ruslan Pukhov noted that boosting India's diplomatic efforts and its interaction with Russia in Central Asia would certainly not please Beijing. "India’s ambitions, which considers itself the largest democracy in the world population-wise, may cause some inconvenience to Russia as well. New Delhi does not want to weaken Moscow's position at all. But the Central Asian regimes, depending on Moscow economically and militarily, now have room for maneuvering. They can now bargain with us."

As for armaments, India wants to export both its own armaments and spare parts for Soviet equipment. It supplies military equipment to countries such as Myanmar and Bangladesh. Now it's Central Asia's turn. However, these countries are used to receiving weapons from Russia and China for free, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia and Belarus seek military integration

Moscow and Minsk are exhibiting complete solidarity and intend to expand industrial cooperation. Experts, however, noted that military programs are now coming to the fore in cooperation. Confirming this, Presidents Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Vladimir Putin of Russia agreed to hold joint military exercises at the beginning of the year. Lukashenko, meeting in St. Petersburg with Putin on Thursday, proposed not to pause the joint exercises. The Russian head of state, in turn, said that he had accepted proposals to hold military exercises and that they would be held at the beginning of 2022, in February-March, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Implementing Russia-Belarus union programs to create better economic conditions — Putin

Thus, Belarus and Russia have agreed on cooperation in the aviation sector, as well as on Belarusian manufacturers’ access to state purchases in Russia. Lukashenko thanked Russia and Putin personally for their support.

Minsk's position on military cooperation is a decisive factor for Lukashenko’s fate, who needs Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power, the newspaper writes. However, the situation has changed. "Russia has entered into a tough conflict with the West and is issuing ultimatums. In this situation, Putin needs Lukashenko as a factor in this escalating conflict," political scientist Valery Karbalevich told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "If relations between Russia and the West worsen, then I do not rule out the appearance of some Russian units in Belarus, and a surge in the number of joint exercises," Karbalevich said.

Meanwhile, according to the expert, things won’t come to the point of placing nukes in Belarus, as Lukashenko had earlier spoken about, threatening the West. "I don’t think that Russia is ready to transfer its nuclear weapons to anyone on any territory," the expert said.

 

Vedomosti: GDP slowdown and expensive oil? What awaits the Russian economy in 2022

Vedomosti put together a consensus forecast for 2022 on chief macroeconomic indicators - GDP growth, inflation, the ruble exchange rate, oil prices, and the key rate. Thus, next year, GDP growth will be up to 2.3%, according to consensus. Not a single expert is expecting the economy to grow by less than 1.5%, but no one assessed the prospects for an increase in GDP above 2.8%.

Read also
Oil prices may remain at around $75 per barrel in 2022 — Novak

Russia’s economic growth will be buttressed by the expected control of the coronavirus situation and the weakening of restrictions, the persistence of high energy prices, and the easing of the OPEC+ deal, Chief Analyst at Sovcombank Mikhail Vasilyev told the newspaper. Factors slowing down GDP growth will be the curtailment of monetary and budgetary incentives and the high base effect in 2021, Chief Analyst at Promsvyazbank Denis Popov predicted. The oil price range, according to industry gurus, will be within the area of $65-81.7 per barrel.

Next year, the price dynamics for Brent oil will be restrained or move slightly downward, Popov said. He expects Brent at $65-70 per barrel. The curtailment of the stimulus program in the United States and expectations of a sharp increase in interest rates, along with a slowdown in the world economy, primarily from the globe’s largest consumer China, as well as the sale of stocks from strategic reserves and the expansion of supply by OPEC+ countries will play against the rise in prices.

Associate Professor Sergey Ermolaev from the Department of Economic Theory at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics believes that energy prices will primarily depend on how quickly the pandemic ends. "If it resolves quickly, oil prices may rise to $100 per barrel, or even higher," he told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, inflation, according to the expert consensus forecast, will slow to 5.2% by the end of 2022, thanks to a tighter monetary policy by the Bank of Russia. The key rate will peak at 9% and will drop to 7.75% by the end of the year.

 

Vedomosti: COVID-19 cases in US and France break records

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States on December 28 was more than 265,000, the Johns Hopkins University said, which is a pandemic record-breaker. A historical record for the number of cases was also set on December 28, in France: according to the country’s Ministry of Health, the number of cases reached 208,000. Public New Year's events were canceled, and where possible, employees will be transferred to remote work. Meanwhile, experts told Vedomosti that by introducing relatively soft restrictions, the leaders of Western countries are trying to avoid mounting public discontent.

Read also
COVID-19 spreads with record speed in US — TV

The French government, in its fight against the Omicron, will try to find a middle ground between the effectiveness of restrictive measures and their moderation, since the French are obviously tired of the past quarantine and even of the current measures, Head of European Political Research Department at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Pavel Timofeev told the newspaper. According to him, tough restrictions are not in the interests of President Emmanuel Macron with the spring presidential elections nearing. Having imposed a strict quarantine because of Omicron, he risks massive public discontent.

In Germany, the number of cases has not yet reached the same scale as in the United States and France - about 31,000 new cases on December 28. The restrictive measures that are being introduced or planned to be introduced by the German government will also not be as strict as before, otherwise the effectiveness of the ongoing vaccination campaign will come under fire, Researcher at the Institute for International at MGIMO University Studies Artem Sokolov said.

By introducing relatively soft restrictions, the leadership of Western countries seek to avoid a surge of public discontent, political analyst Gleb Kuznetsov believes. Now, anti-epidemiological measures will be taken with an eye on public opinion, so as not to enrage the already irritated population, the expert told the newspaper.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Culprits for EU’s energy crisis revealed and Iran may buy aircraft with oil
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 29th
Read more
Putin sends bill on Russian citizenship to State Duma
Simplified naturalization would be an option for several other groups of people, such as children or Great Patriotic War veterans, former USSR citizens and people whose close relatives are Russian citizens
Read more
Putin scores seven goals in friendly ice hockey match with Belarus leader Lukashenko
Other players in today’s match were famous ice hockey players, including Pavel Bure, Alexei Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, Ilya Kovalchuk and Vyacheslav Fetisov
Read more
Russia doubts its demand to halt NATO’s eastward expansion will gain traction — Lavrov
Russia released its proposals for security guarantees to the wider public recently to prevent the West from sweeping them under the rug, the top diplomat said
Read more
Putin unveils plans to hold Russia-Belarus military drills in early 2022
The exact date is yet unknown
Read more
Russia not bluffing on security proposals, going to explain this to West — senior diplomat
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on legally-binding security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO
Read more
NATO refusing to speak with Russia on equal basis — Russian deputy defense minister
The alliance has been ignoring Russia’s interests and avoiding an equal discussion of the existing problems, Alexander Fomin said
Read more
No halt in gas supply in Germany, Russia fulfills obligations — German Economy Ministry
According to Annika Einhorn, the ministry is constantly developing mechanisms to ensure its gas supply in case of a crisis situation, which is carried out in cooperation with other EU member states on the basis of EU legislation
Read more
Russian-US talks on security guarantees scheduled for January 10 in Geneva — MFA
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees on a part of the US and NATO
Read more
Defense contractor delivers upgraded A-50U long-range ‘flying radar’ to Russian troops
The aircraft has become the seventh airborne platform delivered to the troops
Read more
NATO provocations may trigger armed conflict — Russian Defense Ministry
The intensity of reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea region has grown by 60% in contrast to 2020
Read more
Gazprom sets new record for gas supplies to China on December 23
Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said earlier that since November, the company’s gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline have exceeded daily contractual obligations to Chinese partners by more than one third
Read more
Russia’s entry to NATO impossible, says top diplomat
The West is unwilling to have any competitors in the international arena, Sergey Lavrov also noted
Read more
Sputnik V counteracts Omicron strain to high degree — Putin
It is reported that Sputnik V vaccine neutralizes the new Omicron strain
Read more
Russian naval shipyard CEO praises Akula-class submarines as unmatched
To build Akula-class submarines, Sevmash constructed a covered berth that still remains the biggest of its kind in Europe, he said
Read more
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Read more
Over 1,000 trucks stuck at Russian-Chinese border — report
Rigs carrying food products are let through first, making trucks carrying other goods, including holiday gifts
Read more
Lavrov criticizes Kiev’s proposals for Donbass as absurd
The unrecognized republics issued the appropriate orders immediately, while Kiev didn’t, until much later, Lavrov said
Read more
Putin, Xi to approve crucial political document in Beijing, Chinese politician says
In February, the Russian President will pay a visit to China and will participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics
Read more
Press review: Culprits for EU’s energy crisis revealed and Iran may buy aircraft with oil
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 29th
Read more
German Cabinet confirms plans for Moscow-Berlin talks
According to the Cabinet spokesman Wolfgang Buechner, the German government seeks to facilitate the de-escalation of the conflict between Russia and the West
Read more
US, EU rejection of Sputnik V a mistake, Argentine epidemiologist says
The US and EU member states stripped themselves of a good coronavirus vaccine by rejecting the Russian-made Sputnik V, says Argentine epidemiologist Gabriela Piovano
Read more
Defense chief praises achievements in rearming Russian troops
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted that the level of modernity for all types of armaments in the Russian Army was more than 71%
Read more
Hainan Week launched at the Expo 2020 Dubai
It will be open until December 24
Read more
Putin’s phone call with Biden scheduled for late Thursday evening — Kremlin
The White House said earlier that Biden would hold a phone call with Putin on Thursday, "to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia"
Read more
Russia’s Alexandra Kostenyuk wins world title in women’s rapid chess
Kostenyuk has won the first world rapid chess title in her career, previously, she placed second thrice - in 2012, 2014 and 2016
Read more
Press review: Russia cracks down on Google and Iran, Israel threaten to hit nuke sites
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 27th
Read more
Implementing Russia-Belarus union programs to create better economic conditions — Putin
Moscow and Minsk have serious plans to work on cooperation, the Russian President noted
Read more
Moscow views AUKUS as dangerous pact, says Russian envoy to Indonesia
Russia's Ambassador to Indonesia views the trilateral security partnership as a bound to exacerbate the arms race instead of creating stability in the region
Read more
Moscow City Court dissolves foreign-agent listed NGO
"The court decreed to fully satisfy the stated claims of the Public Prosecutor’s office on the liquidation of the Memorial Human Rights Center interregional civic organization," the judge said
Read more
Russian shipyard wraps up 1st stage of trials of improved Lada-class diesel-electric sub
During the first stage of the trials, the submarine’s speed and maneuvering tests were carried out
Read more
Private talks between Putin, Nazarbayev begin in St. Petersburg
Earlier, Nazarbayev arrived in St. Petersburg for an informal summit between the leaders of CIS states
Read more
Chechen leader Kadyrov: Putin to prevent Western military bases’ deployment in Ukraine
Chechnya is ready to act as infantry force to be deployed anywhere and accomplish orders without any problems, he noted
Read more
Russia sets up new paratroop regiment in Crimea
The regiment would be formed under the plan of transforming the Kamyshin separate guards air assault unit
Read more
Ukrainian military captures Lugansk Republic militia fighter — LPR defense spokesman
The abducted fighter is being subjected to physical and moral pressure, the statement reads
Read more
Russia, US to hold talks on Ukraine, security in Europe on January 10 — report
According to the spokesman, a Russia-NATO Council meeting may take place on January 12, while Russia and OSCE representatives may meet on January 13
Read more
Russian fighter aviation holds drills in skies over Armenia
The military pilots operated in air pairs to perform simple and complex aerobatic maneuvers in the mountains in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Russian top diplomat stresses need to unite and protect compatriots abroad
In this regard, Sergey Lavrov focused on the need to "ensure the rights of compatriots living overseas, provide the protection of their interests and preserve the national cultural identity, as is envisaged by the adopted amendments to Russian law"
Read more
Russia will not turn into "besieged fortress" due to sanctions — Lavrov
The foreign minister specified that if the West strengthened sanctions, Russia would find an answer but he stressed that Moscow was counting on the prudence of its Western partners
Read more
Russia to pursue line of giving up unilateral concessions in contacts with US — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, the task of the Russian Foreign Ministry is "to create maximally favorable external conditions for developing the country, ensuring its security and raising the well-being of Russian citizens"
Read more
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
Read more
Russian guard ship to rejoin Baltic Fleet in February after repairs
The warship has been under repairs at the Yantar Shipyard since 2014
Read more
MC-21 aircraft receives basic type certificate — Industry and Trade Minister
Next year, the certificate will be amended to allow the use of the Russian composite wing and the PD-14 engine in the aircraft, Denis Manturov stressed
Read more
Russia does not supply electric power to Ukraine — Energy Minister
According to Nikolay Shulginov, it makes purchases from Belarus
Read more
Lavrov says West seeks ‘small’ Ukraine ‘war’ to blame Moscow, stifle Russia economically
The Russian foreign minister also drew attention to the position widely spread in the West on using preventing sanctions against Russia
Read more
Chinese paratroopers hold drills on China’s Hainan Island
The exercises are aimed at improving the joint combat readiness of troops in maritime amphibious operations on the islands, the Global Times noted
Read more
Putin congratulates Gazprom on completion of work on Nord Stream 2
The gas pipeline is ready for operation, the Russian President said
Read more
Taliban militants open fire on protesting women in Kabul — news agency
The incident occurred near the hospital of the Italian Emergency humanitarian organization
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko agree to continue cooperation of Russia and Belarus in aircraft industry
"We have both civilian and military plants in aircraft construction industry, we can do a lot for cooperation, especially since such projects are in demand for the Russian aircraft industry," the President of Belarus noted
Read more
Delaying Nord Stream 2 is not problem for Russia, but for European consumers — official
Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU believes that the current EC policy is guided by a "populist spirit"
Read more
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Read more