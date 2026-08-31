Russia to repel both external aggressor, sabotage attempts from within — SVR

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia will repel any attempts to destabilize the country both from outside and from within, the press service of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

"Russia is capable of repulsing the aggressors, not only on the external front, but also their hopeless attempts to sabotage our country from within," it said in a commentary on Ukrainian and Western attempts to influence elections to the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

In the fall of 2026, Russia will hold elections for members of the ninth State Duma. Voting will proceed from September 18 to 20. Residents of Donbass and Novorossiya will participate in the Duma elections for the first time. Concurrently, elections will be held for legislative assemblies in 39 regions, as well as elections for top officials in the constituent entities of Russia: direct elections in seven regions and elections by regional parliaments in three. Approximately 23,000 seats are to be contested.