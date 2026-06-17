Lavrov reaffirms Iran support, Russia’s readiness to assist in conflict settlement

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to assist in the settlement of the Iran conflict during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On June 17, Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, at the Iranian side’s initiative," according to the ministry’s statement. Iran’s Foreign Minister briefed Minister Lavrov on progress in preparing a memorandum of understanding, which is intended to formalize an end to the conflict in the Middle East and pave the way for negotiations on a comprehensive agreement between Iran and the United States."

"Minister Lavrov expressed support for the understandings reached through the effective mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region," the statement reads. "He underscored the importance of compliance by all parties to the armed conflict, including Israel."

"Russia’s continued readiness to assist in efforts to resolve the Iranian crisis, drawing on its unique experience and expertise, was also reaffirmed," the ministry added.

Earlier, official representatives of the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, which acts as a go-between, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement, which is expected to be inked in Geneva on June 19.

According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during a 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while the US will lift its maritime blockade against Iran from June 15. Apart from that, military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.