MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recognize attacks by Ukrainian forces on medical facilities in Russia’s historic regions as unlawful, Russian Deputy Health Minister Andrey Plutnitsky said while speaking at the 1st International Security Forum held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.

"We are trying to document all attacks at the level of the World Health Organization. At the same time, the unfair attitude toward the current situation does not allow this task to be carried out objectively. The World Health Organization does not recognize our historic regions, whose residents are an integral part of Russia, as attacked facilities," he said.

Addressing forum participants — representatives of foreign delegations and international organizations — Plutnitsky, on behalf of the entire medical community, called on them to assess Kiev’s actions and demanded an investigation into every attack carried out by Ukrainian forces.

According to him, the future of the countries represented at the forum, their children and all humanity depends on an open and honest position on this issue. "We insist on security guarantees for our medical workers and for patients in conflict zones," Plutnitsky concluded.