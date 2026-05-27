EAEU guarantees dividends for Armenia, EU gains uncertain — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) guarantees dividends for Armenia, but whether it will receive them from the EU is up to the Armenian people to decide, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is not for us to judge what dividends European integration might yield for Armenia, but we can state the dividends that Armenia is receiving from its membership in the EAEU. This is, in fact, a stable several percentage points of annual growth and GDP increase - that is the EAEU. Will the EU provide this? Well, that is probably for the Armenians themselves to decide, not us," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Peskov stressed that the Eurasian Economic Union and integration within its framework are an absolute priority for Russia.

"We need to take care of our integration, of the Eurasian Union — for us, this is the main thing and, of course, an absolute priority," he explained.