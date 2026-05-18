Deputy prime ministers, ministers, CEOs to be part of delegation to China — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. All relevant deputy prime ministers, many ministers, and heads of Russian companies operating in China will be part of President Vladimir Putin's delegation during his visit to China, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"It will include all relevant deputy prime ministers, many ministers, and heads of state and private companies operating in China," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin's official visit to China will take place on May 19-20. Asked whether the Russian delegation would be larger than that of US President Donald Trump, who visited China last week, Peskov said that Russia "is not competing with anyone in terms of the composition of its delegations."

"We are developing our independent and very multifaceted relations with China, which we and our Chinese friends call a privileged, special strategic partnership," Peskov emphasized.