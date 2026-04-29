Moscow to give sound response to EC's harassment of Russian journalists — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Moscow will respond as it sees fit to the harassment of its journalists by the European Commission, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"A proper response will be given to the Russophobic steps of the European Commission to harass the Russian media," the diplomat said, commenting on a Russian journalist’s revocation of accreditation with the EU authorities.

Zakharova said that Russia never proactively expels or gets in the way of the work of foreign journalists, but makes such decisions only if they violate the law and conduct activities that are unbecoming of journalists.