Over 120 Ukrainian UAVs strike Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, April 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in Russia’s border Belgorod Region with over 120 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and launched more than 60 munitions over the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported.

"In the Borisovsky district, the villages of Gruzskoye and Nikitskoye were attacked by three drones. In Gruzskoye, a man was injured by a detonating drone. He has been hospitalized in Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," the statement said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Belgorodsky district with 30 drones, which damaged a commercial site and an infrastructure facility, as well as 10 private houses and a shop. Belgorod came under attack by two UAVs, which damaged an energy facility, leaving part of the city and surrounding district without electricity and water. Seven drones and seven munitions targeted the Volokonovsky district. A woman was killed in an FPV drone attack, two private homes were damaged. Populated areas in the Graivoronsky district came under a barrage of 17 munitions and 17 UAVs, with damage sustained to an agricultural enterprise, an administrative building, a social facility and a private home. The Valuisky district was attacked by three drones, with no reported damage.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was targeted by 22 munitions and 20 drones, which caused no damage. In the Shebekinsky district, the Ukrainian army launched 15 munitions and 41 drones. Three men were injured in an FPV drone strike on a passenger car, one of them was hospitalized, while the others received outpatient care. In the city of Shebekino, a woman was injured in a drone strike on a private house. She received medical assistance and was released home to continue outpatient treatment. A man injured in a drone attack on April 13 was also taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The Ukrainian attacks in the district damaged a commercial facility, premises at two enterprises, 17 private homes, a social facility and an enterprise.