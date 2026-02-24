Putin instructs to develop cyberattacks detection system

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The state system for combating cyberattacks requires to be improved, President Vladimir Putin said at the Board meeting of the Federal Security Service.

The head of state noted the high number of crimes in information space, "including cyber-sabotage planned by foreign special services" against Russian critical infrastructure.

"In this connection, it is necessary to develop and improve the state system of detection, prevention and elimination of consequences of computer attacks against Russian information resources," Putin said.