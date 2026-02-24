Protecting rights of Russian business important — Putin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The protection of rights of the Russian business is important in the environment of sanction pressure, President Vladimir Putin said at the Board meeting of the Federal Security Service.

"It is important in conditions of tough sanction pressure to continue the effort on protection of rights of the Russian business, proactively oppose crimes in financial and banking spheres," Putin said. Efficiency of import and export operations, competitiveness of the national jurisdiction and improvement of conditions for investments in Russia depend on that to a great extent, he stressed.

Provision of economic security is among the priorities of the Federal Security Service, the Russian leader said.