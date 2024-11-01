Moscow rejects accusations of meddling in Moldovan elections — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Moscow flatly rejects all accusations that it is meddling in Moldova’s recent elections, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We vehemently reject any accusations that we are somehow interfering in this [elections in Moldova]; we do not do this," Peskov stated.

Speaking about the recent detention of a group of people in Moldova who allegedly attempted to set the Central Election Commission building on fire, Peskov admitted he was not aware of any accusations about Moscow being involved in this incident.

"Russia does not interfere in Moldova’s election campaign," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.

"However, as we keep following the developments over there, we have witnessed some irregularities in the recent referendum with regard to electoral technology," Peskov noted.

On October 20, Moldova held its presidential election and a referendum on European Union accession, proposing to amend the constitution to include language on the "irreversibility" of the European course and to declare EU integration as a "strategic goal."

Following the results of the October 20 vote, President Maia Sandu, who received 42.49% of the votes, and former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoianoglo, who garnered 25.95%, advanced to the second round of the election. The runoff is scheduled for November 3.