Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement on building nine Russian-language schools

BISHKEK, October 16. /TASS/. The Kyrgyz parliament approved an agreement that envisages the construction of nine Russian-language schools in the Central Asian republic using a grant from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), the Kyrgyz legislative body’s press service reported.

"At a meeting of the Jogorku Kenesh (Supreme Council - TASS) today, October 16, deputies considered and adopted the draft law "On the ratification of the grant agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Eurasian Development Bank, signed on July 23, 2024 in the city of Bishkek," the statement said. The agreement stipulates "the procedure for providing a grant" from the EDB for the construction of nine general education organizations in Kyrgyzstan, their material and technical equipment and subsequent transfer to the Kyrgyz side free of charge.

Kyrgyzstan and Russia signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of schools with education in the Russian language on the Kyrgyz territory in March 2023.

Under the agreements, Russia will build nine general education institutions will be built in Kyrgyzstan - one in Bishkek and the second largest city of Osh, as well as in all seven regions of the country. As planned, each of them is designed for 1,224 students, will be equipped with two gyms and two swimming pools. Graduates will receive certificates of Russian and Kyrgyz standards, education is planned to be conducted in accordance with the state educational standards of Kyrgyzstan and the federal state educational standards of Russia. According to preliminary information, the project will take 4-6 years to implement.

On September 1, 2023, the Russian and Kyrgyz presidents, Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov, launched the project online.

The agreement approved by the Kyrgyz parliament envisages the approval of mechanisms for financing the construction of general education schools with education in the Russian language.

Currently, there are about 2,500 schools in Kyrgyzstan, about 10% of which teach in Russian. The republic also has schools with teaching in the state Kyrgyz language and Russian, which has an official status in the republic.