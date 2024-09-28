Sergey Lavrov, Algeria’s Attaf note importance of settlement of Middle Eastern conflict

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf discussed the Arab-Israeli conflict, noting the importance of the political and diplomatic settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

"The sides had a trustful exchange of opinions on global and regional agenda with an emphasis on the unprecedented escalation in the Arab-Israeli conflict area and the situation in the Sahara-Sahel region. The ministers noted the importance of settlement of conflicts exclusively via political and diplomatic methods based on the universally recognized principles of international law," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministers discussed priority goals for further strengthening of the relations of expanded strategic partnership between Russia and Algeria.

"Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the high level of the political dialogue and coordination in various multilateral formats, including on the platforms of UN Security Council and General Assembly," the ministry added.