Ukraine fires over 150 projectiles at Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, August 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 156 munitions at the territory of the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod Region, the settlements of Maysky, Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Razumnoye, Golovino, Dragunskoye, Krasny Khutor, Krutoy Log, Nechaevka, Nikolskoye, Petrovka, Solntsevka, Cheremoshnoye, Shagarovka, Shchetinovka and Yasniye Zori were attacked with 24 munitions and 28 UAVs during two shelling attacks. Eight drones were shot down by the air defense system. One residential building, three private households, five cars, one social facility, two production enterprises and a communications infrastructure facility were damaged," he wrote.

The Borisovsky, Volokonovsky, and Prokhorovsky districts were attacked with ten munitions and three UAVs. No consequences occurred.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the villages of Vyazovoye, Kolotilovka, Staroselye and Terebreno were attacked with 40 ammunition and five UAVs during eight shelling attacks," the region's head said, adding that one civilian was wounded and one car was damaged. Six settlements of the Grayvoronsky district were attacked with 52 shells and three drones; no casualties occurred.

According to the governor, 30 shells and six drones were fired at nine settlements in the Shebekinsky district. Three civilians were wounded. Three apartments, six private houses and two cars were also damaged.