MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The first Polish-made PT-91 Twardy tank has been destroyed in the Kursk Region, according to the internet portal onet.pl.

The tank of Ukraine’s 22nd mechanized brigade was destroyed by a Lancet drone strike.

Since the start of the special military operation, Poland has transferred about 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks to Ukraine. Five of them were destroyed in the course of military operations earlier. It is not reported how many vehicles of this type are involved in the attack on the Kursk Region.

The PT-91 Twardy is a Soviet T-72M1 tank upgraded in the early 1990s. The 780 hp W-46 engine was replaced by an 850 hp S-12U engine. The tank was also equipped with a Drawa fire control system and other Polish-made equipment.

The Polish Army had a total of 232 RT-91 Twardy tanks.