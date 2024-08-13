Russia to develop space nuclear power program to assist in Moon missions — premier

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced plans to pursue a national space nuclear power program.

"The development of Russia’s space nuclear power generation will become a major federal project. It will be aimed at producing equipment for future missions, including those aimed at lunar research," he told a strategic session, headlined 'The development of Russia’s space programs until 2030.'

Speaking about the national project to develop the space industry until 2030, Mishustin said it was aimed at "making communication services available to a wider range of consumers, regardless of their region <…> and to ensure the transition to a whole new level of manned space missions and fundamental research."

"Space projects have always been resource-intensive, that is why, along with budget financing, private investment is certainly required while implementing all the federal projects in this sector, along with public-private partnerships," Mishustin added.