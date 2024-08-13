Situation in Russia’s Kursk Region is under control — Akhmat special forces commander

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces have assumed control of the situation in the country’s borderline Kursk Region and the enemy is being ousted from occupied settlements, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said on Tuesday.

"It is worth noting that as of today <…> the situation is under control, most of the territory, where the enemy was located has been protected. Mop-up activities are underway to knock out the enemy from all residential areas," he said speaking on air of Russia’s Rossiya-1 television broadcaster.

He also said that all Russian military units in the area are completely engaged in the work and destroy the enemy at a good pace.

Earlier in the day, Alaudinov told TASS that the Ukrainian army was suffering heavy casualties in the Kursk area and enemy troops were being destroyed in large numbers daily. "The enemy is, indeed, sustaining heavy casualties," according to him.

Russian troops have destroyed 45 pieces of Ukrainian military equipment in just one area in the Kursk Region over the past two days, Alaudinov added.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on the borderline Kursk Region on August 6. A missile danger has been repeatedly declared on the territory of the Kursk Region. The Ukrainian army’s gunfire and drone attacks have killed 12 civilians and left 121 more, including 10 children, wounded. Up to 70 people wounded in the attacks are currently in hospitals with 17 of them in grave condition.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s most recent data, the Ukrainian army lost up to 1,610 military personnel, 32 tanks and 23 armored vehicles since the start of its military actions in the Kursk Region.