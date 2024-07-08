{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Putin and Modi to hold official talks in Moscow on Tuesday

The parties will discuss not only bilateral cooperation, but also the international situation
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin Sergei Bobylev/POOL/TASS
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin
© Sergei Bobylev/POOL/TASS

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The main part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow is scheduled for today.

The official Russian-Indian negotiations will be held both in a narrow and in an expanded format. The parties will discuss not only bilateral cooperation, but also the international situation.

There are no plans for media statements following the conversation, but Moscow and New Delhi intend to report on the progress of the negotiations in one way or another.

Communication between the heads of state began the day before. Upon arrival in Moscow, Modi traveled in an Aurus to the residence of the Russian President in Novo-Ogaryovo. There he and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked over a cup of tea and took a walk in the park. That was informal communication between the leaders: "with a free agenda, one on one," as noted in the Kremlin.

The two leaders managed to talk in private even without the usual presence of interpreters in such cases. At some point during the walk, the heads of state turned away from the main delegation and walked and talked for several minutes together, without strangers.

The Kremlin stressed that even an informal conversation between the leaders of Russia and India was very meaningful.

The Russian side called the dialogue agenda "intensive, if not overloaded." Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the Kremlin attaches "primary importance" to this visit, since this is Modi’s first trip after the elections. In June, parliamentary elections were held in the country, which Modi's party won.

 

Agenda of talks

 

The agenda for negotiations is expected to be extensive. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, Moscow and New Delhi have "mutual political will" to develop cooperation in various areas. Integration processes are advancing: the two countries are members of several common structures, including BRICS and the SCO.

Issues of regional and global security are "always high on the agenda of summit meetings," the Kremlin said.

For his part, Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Kwatra confirmed that issues of regional and global significance will become "an important element of the negotiations."

According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, bilateral economic issues, namely "trade imbalance," will also be on the agenda. As Kwatra explained, trade turnover between the two countries in 2023-2024 increased significantly and reached almost $65 billion thanks to close cooperation in the energy sector. However, India’s exports to Russia amount to $4 billion.

Kwatra also highlighted defense cooperation between the two states as "an important segment of the privileged strategic partnership." He stressed that the countries remain in full contact on this issue.

Other topics include the space sector and energy security. India has already put into operation the first and second power units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, which is being built with Russian assistance. The construction of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth power units is currently underway.

 

Regular communication

 

The previous time Modi visited Russia in 2019 to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. In turn, Putin was in India on a visit in 2021. In total, the Russian leader visited India nine times during his tenure at the top post.

The leaders of the two countries maintain regular contacts, including by telephone. This year they called each other at least three times. In addition, heads of state meet at multilateral forums. Such a meeting, for example, took place in September 2022 in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

In accordance with the Declaration of Strategic Partnership of 2000, the leaders of Russia and India must meet annually. Today's negotiations continue this tradition. This meeting is the 22nd in a row.

Tags
Foreign policyVladimir PutinIndia
Putin, Modi watch horse show at stables in Novo-Ogaryovo
After the informal conversation at tea, Putin took his guest for a ride to the garden of Novo-Ogaryovo, where the leaders continued their conversation, walking to the stables
Read more
Dogs gifted to Putin by North Korean leader live in Novo-Ogaryovo
The dogs were presented to the Russian president during his visit to North Korea on June 18-19
Read more
Iskander crew strike destroys two launchers of Patriot air defense system near Odessa
A Giraffe radar was also destroyed as the result of the strike
Read more
Talks in Moscow to help strengthen India-Russia friendship — Modi
Official talks between the delegations of the two countries are scheduled for Tuesday
Read more
Press review: SCO summit ushers in new deals and zooming in on Russia-India ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 5th
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace twelve times in past day
Apart from that, in his words, nine violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
Xi Jinping meets with Viktor Orban in Beijing — CCTV
Chinese President met with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing
Read more
Court fines Telegram $33,990 for refusing to remove prohibited information
This is not the first fine imposed on Telegram under this article, and the company faced a maximum fine of $45,320
Read more
Ukrainian General Staff describes situation in Toretsk area as difficult
According to the General Staff, fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk area
Read more
Russian troops wipe out three US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 510 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Macron rejects French PM’s resignation request
After meeting with Attal, Macron received Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who had also expressed his intention to resign after the election
Read more
Ukraine sees EU, China, US as mediators in peace talks with Russia — Zelensky
At the same time, the Ukrainian leader once again declared that his so-called peace formula had no alternatives, dismissing other proposals to end the conflict
Read more
Three civilians injured when Ukrainian troops shell Belgorod Region
The villages of Bezymeno and Golovchino in the Graivoron district were also attacked
Read more
Russian forces wipe out HIMARS rocket launchers that attacked Sevastopol
"Crews of Iskander missile systems of the Russian Armed Forces delivered a missile strike at the camouflaged positions of the American multiple rocket launchers," the report said
Read more
Lavrov slams statements about kids killed in Gaza being terrorists as outrageous
The Russian top diplomat stated that Moscow was ready to fully facilitate dialogue between Palestine and Israel on the Jerusalem issue
Read more
Moscow rejects Kiev’s allegations of Russian missile strike on civilian targets
According to report, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a high-precision strike on Ukrainian defense industry sites and air bases in response to Kiev’s attempts to attack energy facilities inside Russia
Read more
Ukrainian army used chloropicrin near Donetsk — Russian Defense Ministry
"The use of toxic chemicals, including prussic acid, by the Kiev regime is confirmed by numerous witness statements," Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Putin, Modi watch horse show at stables in Novo-Ogaryovo
After the informal conversation at tea, Putin took his guest for a ride to the garden of Novo-Ogaryovo, where the leaders continued their conversation, walking to the stables
Read more
Putin to meet with Indian Prime Minister Modi in Moscow
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke about the anticipation of this "important, full-format visit"
Read more
Ukrainian troops wanted to turn Donbass into death valley — expert
Roman Pukalov stressed that hydrocyanic acid is a highly-volatile gas which depresses the central nervous system causing intoxication, fainting spells, and paralysis
Read more
France going to war with Russia would be insane, French politicians say
Jean-Luc Melenchon also demanded France's withdrawal from NATO and a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Akkuyu NPP construction continues in Turkey despite US sanctions — Rosatom CEO
The system of mutual settlements is at risk
Read more
Russia’s nuclear doctrine may become more specific over time — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia’s approach to the issue may change if its adversaries continue the escalation
Read more
Russia rules out even tentative talks with US on arms control — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty expires soon
Read more
Russian forces wipe out three US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 495 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
US-made Patriot systems failed even to protect themselves — Russian general
In the course of the special military operation, Russian air defense systems confirmed their potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities, Andrey Semyonov said
Read more
Israel hits Hamas weapons manufacturing facility in school territory in Gaza
Simultaneously, the IDF struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility embedded by the terrorist organization in the area of the school
Read more
No EU sanctions can undermine Russian economy — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that the new sanctions provide for illegal measures against the Russian energy sector, designed to limit or completely block the supply of Russian oil and gas to the world market
Read more
Kiev’s failures prompt West to new provocations, says Russian diplomat
"The worse things get for the Kiev regime, the more sophisticated the provocations are," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Press review: Orban's Ukraine peace mission gains steam and Modi, Putin eye trade deficit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 8th
Read more
Chechnya’s Kadyrov meets with Ingushetia’s Kalimatov
Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov said the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere
Read more
West is not wrong paying great attention to Modi’s upcoming visit to Russia — Kremlin
"They are jealous - that means they are closely monitoring it," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
IOC invites tennis players Daniil Medvedev, Mirra Andreeva to compete at Paris Olympics
On Thursday, the IOC published an update to the list of Russian and Belarusian athletes, admitted to the Olympic Games as Individual Neutral Athletes
Read more
Monument to nationalist leader Bandera destroyed in Lvov region
Police said they have started an investigation
Read more
Hungarian PM supports China’s peace plan for Ukraine
"As for the conflict near Hungary, we highly appreciate your peace initiative," Viktor Orban told Xi
Read more
World sport degrading in absence of Russian athletes — Russian diplomat
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
Read more
France Insoumise founder calls for peaceful settlement of Ukrainian conflict
Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of La France Insoumise, said that the idea of delivering strikes inside Russia is "absurd"
Read more
Foreign intellectual property can be used in creation of armament — decree
Regulations of the general designer for creation of armament, materiel and special machinery govern rights, duties and responsibility of general designers
Read more
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Read more
What is known about Ukrainian intelligence’s attempt to steal Russian bomber
Evidence has been discovered showing that intelligence agencies from NATO countries were involved in preparing and carrying out the operation, the FSB noted
Read more
Tankman who hijacked Ukrainian tank gets Russian citizenship
Maxim Likhachev described it as a "long-awaited document"
Read more
Iran to support Lebanon in case of Israeli aggression — Foreign Ministry
"Any aggression against Lebanon will lead to instability and escalation of tensions in the region," Spokesman Nasser Kanani underlined
Read more
India looks forward to deepening strategic partnership with Russia
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would like to pay special attention to cooperation in innovation and modern technology with an eye towards growing in the future
Read more
Russia to develop Northern Sea Route — PM
"There is a need to more actively expand our icebreaker fleet, which is required for year-round navigation, organization of northern deliveries and trade with countries of the Asia-Pacific Region," Mikhail Mishustin noted
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry: first Ukrainian chemical lab found during special operation
Read more
Some 400 US citizens killed in hostilities in Ukraine — former Pentagon official
"We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform. Our administration won't say this," he said
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Slovak PM returns to his duties after attempt on his life
An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15
Read more
Russia to take into account only concrete actions by Ukrainian leaders — Lavrov
We will look at concrete actions and judge by them, Lavrov said
Read more
Record high electricity consumption recorded in Russia on July 5
The historical summer maximum totaled 137,224 MW, which is 3,125 MW higher than the previous summer consumption maximum registered on August 7, 2023, the System Operator noted
Read more
Liberation of Chigari near Gorlovka in DPR to help reduce intensity of Ukraine’s attacks
The Russian defense ministry said earlier that Russian forces had liberated Chigari in the DPR
Read more
Orban says Europe simply copies US policy about Ukraine
The Hungarian prime minister called for "a somewhat bigger and more thorough conversation about what Europe's strategic interests are, especially for the period after the US elections"
Read more
High speed rail agreement made for 40 years — Moscow mayor
The Moscow-St. Petersburg high speed railroad will pass over several regions that will take part in the main construction, Sergey Sobyanin noted
Read more
Russia, Iran finalize integration of national payment systems — Iran’s Central Bank head
Bank cards of Iran’s Shetab system can be used as Amber smart cards in all ATMs across Russia
Read more
Putin and Modi to hold official talks in Moscow on Tuesday
The parties will discuss not only bilateral cooperation, but also the international situation
Read more
China’s Xi says Ukraine ceasefire in everybody’s interests
The Chinese leader also highlighted the need "to contribute to de-escalation as soon as possible"
Read more
About 1.7 mln Russian tourists to visit Thailand by year-end
The visa-free regime for sixty days is in effect for Russian citizens when visiting Thailand since May 1, 2024
Read more
FSB foils attempt to hijack Tu-22M3 strategic bomber to Ukraine
According to the FSB, "Ukrainian intelligence planned to recruit a Russian military pilot by offering him money and Italian citizenship in order to make him hijack the aircraft to Ukraine"
Read more
Ukrainian lab for toxic agent production found near Avdeyevka — Russia’s top brass
The Russian mobile group found gas masks, including US-made respirators and a Polish-manufactured protective suit in the lab
Read more
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 0.53% to 3,132.58 points
Read more
Eyewitnesses in Kiev report strikes in vicinity of Artyom military plant
Another source reported major fires in the area of Kiev’s Zhuliany airport where several blasts had been reported by eyewitnesses earlier
Read more
Transneft to pay dividends for 2023 amounting to 177 rubles per share
Shareholder of Transneft has approved the payment in the amount of 177.2 rubles
Read more
Flow of assistance to Ukraine from West to drop irrespective of US electoral outcome
Chances of a major Russian advance or breakthrough will grow, Mary Elise Sarotte, a Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, said
Read more
Former Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski thanks US for damaging Nord Stream
According to Radoslav Sikorsky, it limits Russia's room for maneuver
Read more
Bank of Russia increases dollar rate to 88.17 rubles for July 9
The official euro rate was increased by nine kopecks to 95.6624 rubles
Read more
Patriots for Europe group in European Parliament to have 84 MEPs from 12 member states
Jordan Bardella, leader of France's National Rally party, was elected president of the group at its inaugural meeting in Brussels
Read more
Vice Admiral Lipilin appointed Russia’s Baltic Fleet commander — source
Before his new appointment, Sergey Lipilin held the post of the Baltic Fleet first deputy commander
Read more
Components from Avdeyevka lab could be used to produce prussic acid, scientist says
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage from a Ukrainian chemical laboratory, uncovered near Avdeyevka, presumably designated for the production of chemical warfare agents
Read more
Battlegroup North repels five enemy attacks in Kharkov region — Defense Ministry
The enemy lost up to 175 military personnel, a Kozak and a US-made HUMVEE armored fighting vehicles, as well as three cars
Read more
US mass media pretended not knowing about Kiev’s abuse in Donbass
Official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that "all the facts were furnished by the Russian side"
Read more
New group of Ukrainian soldiers surrenders in DPR
Born in Melitopol, POW Denis Belyaev worked in Odessa and was seized by conscription officers
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces pilot tells how Ukraine sought to hijack Russian strategic bomber
Russia's Federal Security Service said earlier on Monday that it stopped an attempt by Ukraine to organize the hijacking of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber
Read more
Indonesian authorities may grant visa-free travel to Russia, 19 other countries by October
"There is a flexible list of 20 countries that we believe will bring the greatest economic benefit in terms of tourism," Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said
Read more
Railway Troops commission 19 objects on Baikal-Amur Mainline to Russian Railways
They will soon commence the next stage of works
Read more
Russia supports Turkey’s idea to create platform to resolve Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov underlined that the Russian president "is a strong supporter of diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a solution to the Ukrainian conflict"
Read more
Over 6.4 mln Russian tourists to visit Turkey in 2024 — Russian envoy
According to preliminary figures for Q1, the number of foreign tourists that visited Antalya, increased by 25% year-on-year, Alexey Yerkhov said
Read more
Putin meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kremlin
On June 2, Viktor Orban visited Kiev as the leader of the European Council presidency nation, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Russian forces eliminate about 9,000 Ukrainian troops in LPR over week
Andrey Marochko noted that during this period, Russian units have eliminated nine tanks, four Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 111 field artillery guns, 11 radio-electronic warfare stations, 55 field munitions depots and over 150 Ukrainian combat vehicles of various kinds
Read more
Russia losing to Ukraine unthinkable — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban emphasized that the Russian leader "has a clear vision of what will happen and how Russia will win"
Read more
US decision on strikes with its weapons into Russia stays in place — White House
"The president several weeks ago gave guidance to Ukraine that they can use US-supplied weapons to strike targets just over the border," John Kirby said
Read more
Russia assumes July presidency of UN Security Council
Russia convenes its first UNSC meeting on Monday to approve the agenda of the Security Council for the coming month
Read more
Orban says Putin rules ‘real empire’
Orban said that talking with the Russian president was "special"
Read more
Russia to respond to attacks on its regions with use of Western weapons — Lavrov
The United States and NATO keep on saying that they are not at war with Russia, Lavrov said
Read more
Kremlin has no information about Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian aircraft
"Besides, after all, this is an issue that concerns the course of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
UK government shift to have no bearing on dialogue with Moscow — senior official
Lord Richard Balfe also emphasized that the West will have to "come to terms with the reality," admitting that Crimea and Donbass are now Russian constituencies
Read more
Czech Vanadium ceases to be Evraz Group member
Evraz is the Russian vertically integrated metals and mining company
Read more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Russia on official visit
He is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trip, which will last from July 8 to 9
Read more
State of emergency introduced in village in Voronezh region due to UAV attack — governor
Alexander Gusev added that the residents of the village are being evacuated due to the detonation of explosive objects after an attack by Ukrainian drones
Read more
20 Russian children returned to Russia from Syria
Upon their arrival the children underwent a medical checkup at one of the Moscow centers
Read more
Ukraine’s barbaric acts against Russia don’t remain without response, says diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "the rabid clique in Kiev is apparently driven by a totally different logic of warfare, but they will get what they deserve"
Read more
New Popular Front wins parliamentary election in France with 182 mandates
The presidential Ensemble coalition comes second, with 168 mandates
Read more
Lavrov calls election campaign in United States ‘a pitiful sight’
"And if the system of so-called American democracy produces such results or such a course of the election campaign, everyone could draw their own conclusions about how it’s all orchestrated, how it’s arranged," Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Four Ukrainian soldiers cross Dnieper on makeshift raft to surrender to Russia
According to Saldo, it was the right choice, since this is a bad idea "to die for the puppet regime and its overseas patrons."
Read more
Five Russian video communication systems can be alternative to Zoom
The Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday that distributors of Zoom solutions in Russia and CIS restricted sales of the online conference service for state institutions and state-owned companies in Russia and CIS
Read more
Agenda of Indian PM’s visit to Russia to focus on peaceful settlement in Ukraine — sources
India has been holding a neutral position on Russia’s special military operation and has not joined the Wests’ anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Kazakhstan plans to compensate for excess oil output before September 2025
"Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitment to the OPEC+ Agreement and supports decisions made jointly with OPEC+ member countries," the statement reads
Read more
US Democrats view Kamala Harris as only possible replacement for Biden — WSJ
There will be some discontent, because Kamala Harris also lags behind Donald Trump in polls
Read more
Medvedev warns that Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence
Read more
Russia can see French voter preferences shifting — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia was interested in French developments as he described France as a very important country
Read more
Putin signs decree on spring draft to armed forces
The document also dismisses soldiers, sailors, sergeants and petty officers, whose conscription time span has expired
Read more
Russia lauds Orban for his determination for peace — Kremlin
"Obviously, he will further tell his colleagues in the alliance about his impressions and about the information he received in the capitals," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more