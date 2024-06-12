Russians’ patriotism, unity the bedrock of special military op soldiers — Putin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The cohesion of Russians, their patriotism and responsibility for the fate of their country are a pillar of the soldiers of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the award ceremony for Heroes of Labor and winners of the 2023 State Prizes.

"At the time that is not easy for our country, we are again united by patriotism and responsibility for the fate of the Motherland," the president said. "They serve as a reliable bedrock for the participants in the special military operation."

"Our entire country, our multiethnic people support our heroes," Putin added, pointing out that "the prominent citizens of Russia, upon whom the Hero of Russia gold medals and medals of the State Prize winners will be bestowed, are committed to the traditions of cohesion and labor for our general well-being.".