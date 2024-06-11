Russia welcomes Venezuela's interest in BRICS, to strengthen ties — Lavrov

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 11. /TASS/. Russia welcomes Venezuela's interest in BRICS and will contribute to the strengthening of relations as its chair, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting.

"We are glad to see you and your delegation in Nizhny Novgorod. We support Venezuela's interest in BRICS. As the chair, we will contribute to the strengthening of relations," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov pointed out that the countries are "effectively cooperating in the energy and medical spheres."

"We are creating financial and logistical mechanisms that are resistant to external influence and ensure the independence of our relations, progressive development and protection from illegitimate actions, primarily by Washington and its allies. We value our interaction in the international arena, where, in particular, within the UN framework, cooperation is actively developing on the basis of the Venezuelan initiative to create a group of friends in defense of the UN Charter," the Russian foreign minister added.